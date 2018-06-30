Tank containing estimated 1 million litres of water in Tralee bursts

A tank containing an estimated 1 million litres of water in Tralee has burst.

Gardaí and one unit of the Kerry Fire Service attended the scene of the incident in Clash, Tralee, at approximately 1:45 AM last night.

Local reports say no injuries occurred as a result of the silo bursting, however, it’s believed some damage has been caused to local property.





It’s understood the water tanker, which is on private property, did not contain potable water.

The Garda Press Office Gardaí says no injuries were reported and the Health and Safety Authority is aware.