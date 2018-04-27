Tánaiste urges women to continue to engage with cervical check programme

Doctors will now be obliged to inform patients of flawed cervical cancer exams.

That’s according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney who is visiting Kerry today and is urging women to continue to go for smear tests.

Mr Coveney has described Vicky Phelan as an extraordinary person who through a very tragic personal case for herself and her family has highlighted a flaw in the system that has now been changed.

The terminally ill Limerick woman settled a case this week for a missed cervical cancer diagnosis and a three-year delay before she was told.

When asked if people will be held accountable Simon Coveney had this to say: