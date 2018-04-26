Tánaiste Simon Coveney to attend events in Killarney and Tralee

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will visit Killarney tomorrow to re-launch the five-star Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, following an €18 million-euro renovation.

The Tánaiste will accompany Dr Isolde Liebherr at the relaunch, acknowledging the role of the Liebherr family in Killarney tourism over the past 60 years.

The Foreign Affairs Minister has also been announced as the special guest at a political forum which will be hosted by Kerry Fine Gael in Tralee next month.

The public discussion on Brexit, and its effect on tourism and agriculture, will be held in The Rose Hotel at 8pm on May 11th