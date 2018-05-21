Tánaiste Simon Coveney spoke to Jerry about his position on Friday’s referendum.
Expressions of interest received for future development of Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank
The state body, responsible for the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, is evaluating expressions of interest regarding future industrial development on the site. The 390 hectare landbank is...
3,500 people become Irish citizens in Killarney today
The INEC in Killarney was the venue today for the conferring of 3,500 of Ireland's newest citizens. It's to host all large-scale citizenship ceremonies going...
Kells Bay House and Gardens represented at Chelsea Flower Show
Kerry is being represented at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. 157,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend the five-day event in...
Ireland’s New Citizens – May 21st, 2018
Raymond Murray is the assistant principal in the Department of Justice on the first large scale citizenship ceremonies to be held outside of Dublin...
Tánaiste on Friday’s Referendum – May 21st, 2018
Tánaiste Simon Coveney spoke to Jerry about his position on Friday’s referendum. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/tanaiste.mp3
That Wedding in Windsor – May 21st, 2018
Mags Horgan Healy of Finesse Bridal Wear in Listowel and Anne Marie Drummey who lives in Windsor gave their verdict. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/wedding1.mp3