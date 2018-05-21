Tánaiste continues to approach abortion debate from pro-life stance

The Tánaiste says he still approaches the abortion debate from a pro-life stance despite calling for a Yes vote in Friday’s referendum on the 8th Amendment.

Simon Coveney says he is very uncomfortable with the reality in Ireland where we are outsourcing the issue of abortion.

The Foreign Affairs Minister says it has been a difficult issue for him and has worked hard to ensure he can support what is being proposed if the referendum is passed.

Speaking on Kerry Today, Mr Coveney said the proposals will not move to a radically liberal regime: