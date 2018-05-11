Tánaiste to attend political forum in Tralee tonight

An Tanáiste Simon Coveney is to attend a political forum in Tralee later this evening.

The forum – hosted by Kerry Fine Gael – will see the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs speak on the challenges posed by Brexit.

The event will host a public discussion on the implications of Brexit on agriculture and tourism with Kerry MEP Seán Kelly, Senator and Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach Paul Coghlan and Minister of State Brendan Griffin also in attendance.

The event gets underway at 8 o’clock at the Rose Hotel and is open to the public.