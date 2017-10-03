Talks to proceed at Workplace Relations Commission regarding issues raised by Munster fire services dispatch staff

Talks are to proceed with the Workplace Relations Commission in an effort to resolve outstanding issues raised by fire services dispatch staff at the Munster Regional Communications Centre.

The centre in Limerick is responsible for the dispatch of fire service for six counties, including Kerry.

A number of issues were referred to the WRC in the past year and SIPTU said Limerick City and Council Management had not engaged in the industrial relations process.

Industrial Organiser with SIPTU Con Casey said moral had been affected by the dispute and dispatch staff were considering a ballot to strike if they didn’t get proper engagement.

Following a meeting last Monday week, SIPTU says agreement had been reached that outstanding issues will be the subject of engagement with the WRC and that the conciliatory process was to move ahead.

Mr Casey said the move by management to agree to talks with the WRC is a positive development: