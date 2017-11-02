TalkAbout Christmas Afternoon Tea Party

November 19th – 2pm

Tickets €40

MC: Deirdre Walsh

Guests: Danny Leane, Stylist & Proprietor of Annburys, Tralee, Mary O Donnell, Mary O Donnell Beauty, Suzanne Dunne, Designer Flowers, Tralee, Frances & Maureen, Brush & Blush, Caheranne Village, Tralee, Betesaida Hailegeorgis, Fragrance Specialist, CH, The Mall, Tralee

Radio Launch

Danny Leane popped into studio on Wednesday to talk to Deirdre about launching the Talkabout Christmas Party

We’ve all heard of ‘Ladies who Lunch’ – but what about those who prefer Afternoon Tea?

Mindful of the growing popularity of all things vintage and traditional, Radio Kerry has announced details of its first-ever ‘TalkAbout’ Christmas Afternoon Tea Party.

Tralee’s Ballygarry House Hotel is the venue for the event, which is inspired by some of the popular elements from the station’s afternoon talk show, hosted by Deirdre Walsh.

So expect plenty of fashion, beauty and hair tips – but also advice from top stylist Danny Leane, as well as Christmas-themed features on perfume, present wrapping and festive flower arrangements.

Guests include beauty expert Mary O’Donnell from RTE’s ‘Today’ show, and award-winning stylists from the Brush and Blush salon in Tralee.

The fun kicks off at 2pm on the afternoon of Sunday, November 19th with a Prosecco reception, followed by a chance to explore some pop up shops and pick up some unique Christmas gifts.

A sumptuous Afternoon Tea is then served in the ballroom, where guests can relax and enjoy the show, which will also feature make-overs, style advice and plenty of spot prizes.

Organisers advise that you come early and get dressed up, because there will even be a prize for the fanciest handbag and nicest shoes!

Tickets are €40 and can be booked now from Radio Kerry by contacting 066 7123666.

Check out the Event page to stay up to date with what you can expect from what’s guaranteed to be a very special afternoon!