Talk on White-Tailed Eagle Reintroduction Programme at Killarney House

The White-Tailed Eagle Reintroduction Programme is the topic for discussion at the last in the Autumn series talks at Killarney House and Gardens.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the reintroduction of 100 white-tailed eagles from Norway to Killarney National Park.

Project Manager, Dr Allan Mee will deliver the lecture in Killarney House tonight at 8 o’clock.

A total of six white-tailed eagle chicks successfully fledged from five nests in three different counties in 2016, making this the most successful year to date in the long-term reintroduction programme.