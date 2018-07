An Taisce has expressed concern at what it describes as the increasing number of visitors to Skellig Michael so far this summer.

The Office of Public Works has released figures that reveal almost 7,000 people have visited the monastic site since mid-May.

Visitor numbers haev risen over the past number of yearts, partly due to the Skellig Michael’s appearance in the Star Wars films, The Force Awakens and the Last Jedi.





Charles Stanley Smith of An Taisce says the site is fragile.