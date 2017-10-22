Tadhg Kennelly Interview

Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly revealed this week on Radio Kerry that he had never spoken to David Clifford about switching codes from the GAA to the AFL.

It had been rumoured that the Fossa clubman was approached by Kennelly in his role as talent co-ordinator for the AFL.

Listowel native Kennelly says he will never stop giving young players from Ireland the opportunity to make it as a professional footballer in the AFL, but he personally did not approach David Clifford.

Tadhg Kennelly has been speaking to Radio Kerry’s Gary O’ Sullivan who began by asking him if he was based in Oz at present