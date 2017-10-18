Tadhg Kennelly Confirms He Never Spoke To David Clifford Regarding Playing In The AFL

Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly has said he has never spoken to David Clifford about switching codes from the GAA to the AFL.

It was rumoured in the past few months that the Fossa clubman was approached by Kennelly in his role as talent co-ordinator for the AFL.

However, in an exclusive interview with Radio Kerry today, Listowel native Kennelly says he will never stop giving young players from Ireland the opportunity to make it as a professional footballer in the AFL, but he personally did not approach David Clifford………………

