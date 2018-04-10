Tadhg Corkery, High Street, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (April 11th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan and/or Kerry Hospice Foundation. House private please.