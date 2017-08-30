Reposing at his home in Scarteen Park, Kenmare today Wednesday from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Thursday at his home from 3pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass for Tadhg ‘Timmy’ O’Connor will take place on Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Listowel to host major National Tourism conference
Kerry County Council will host a major national tourism conference in Listowel next week with a focus on growing and enhancing the Wild Atlantic...
Tadgh ‘Timmy’ O’Connor, Scarteen Park, Kenmare & formerly of Rathanny, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.
Reposing at his home in Scarteen Park, Kenmare today Wednesday from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Thursday at his home from 3pm...
Ann Knightly née Helferthy, Ballybrack, Firies & formerly of Mulloughmore, Glenties, Co. Donegal.
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Gertrude's Church, Firies. Requiem mass on Friday...
Installation of fibre broadband begins today in Portmagee and Caherciveen
The people of Portmagee and Caherciveen will soon have high speed fibre broadband, as work begin today on its installation. The two areas are included...
Green area adjacent to Lock Gates identified as location for picnic area in Tralee
A location for a new picnic area has been identified in Tralee. Kerry County Council says a green area adjacent to the Lock Gates at...
Latest Sports
Opening Round Fixtures Confirmed For National League Basketball
BASKETBALL Fixtures for the upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced ahead of the official season launch on September 13th. The...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Galway and Waterford are the last 2 standing in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The sides meet at 3:30pm on Sunday...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
In The Mid Kerry O' Sullivan Cup Round 1. Miltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Cromane 0-14 Laune Rangers 1-14 Keel 0-16 Town Board Kelliher's Mills U-13 League Churchill 4-16 St...