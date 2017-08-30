Tadgh ‘Timmy’ O’Connor, Scarteen Park, Kenmare & formerly of Rathanny, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.

Reposing at his home in Scarteen Park, Kenmare today Wednesday from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Thursday at his home from 3pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass for Tadhg ‘Timmy’ O’Connor will take place on Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.