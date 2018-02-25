Tadg O’ Donoghue (Danny O) The Shop, Barraduff

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm To the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery. House private please. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Barraduff Community Field

