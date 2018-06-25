Tade Doyle, Shanballymore, Dunmore, Galway & formerly of Rock St, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (June 26th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Irish Favourites – June 24th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_if.mp3
Horizons – June 24th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_hor.mp3
Dancehalls of Kerry – June 24th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_dk.mp3
Lots drawn for one role as Kerry’s first citizens for the year ahead elected
Kerry's first citizens for the year ahead have officially taken up their roles. They were elected at a series of meetings held in county buildings...
Ballylongford Post Office to close
It's been announced that Ballylongford Post Office is to close. The closure is just one of more than a 100 post offices nationally that are...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Mayo and Tyrone have avoided each other in the draw for the third round of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers. The Westerners...
Denny Division 1A League Final Honours For CG Killarney
CG Killarney were victorious in the Denny Division 1A League Final replay. They beat QPR 1-0. CG Killarney manager Darragh O’Regan The Denny U17 League...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Mayo and Tyrone could be paired together in this morning's draw for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship third round qualifiers. They are two...