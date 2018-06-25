Tade Doyle, Shanballymore, Dunmore, Galway & formerly of Rock St, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday (June 26th) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR