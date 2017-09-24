‘Sync’ It For Sudan, a lip sync event – Brandon Hotel Tralee 30th Sept





‘Sync’ It For Sudan, a lip sync event, organised by staff of Bon Secours Hospital Tralee will take place in the Brandon Hotel on Sat, 30th September at 8.00pm. Tickets cost €10 and can be bought from Bons Hospital reception.

