There has been a big increase in people swimming in the sea last week, but many are taking unnecessary risks. Deidre spoke to keen sea swimmer Billy Ryle.
Fenit Development Group urges people to take rubbish home
Kerry County Council’s Environment department is monitoring the slipway in Fenit following illegal dumping on Wednesday. Fenit Development says it is fully aware of the...
Tralee start-up scoops national award
A Tralee-based start-up has been named the Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. myAccessHub won at the National Start-up Awards, a programme for early stage businesses...
New science lab officially opened at KCFE Tralee
A new science laboratory has been officially launched at Kerry College of Further Education in Tralee. Chair of Kerry ETB Board Cllr Jim Finucane cut...
Swimming in the Sea
There has been a big increase in people swimming in the sea last week, but many are taking unnecessary risks. Deidre spoke to keen...
Agritime – May 31st, 2018
Vet Doreen Corridan joins Aisling O'Brien on this weeks Agritime to speak about reducing cow gestation as the breeding season continues, and developing leased...
In Business – May 31st, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Gearoid Kearney of MyAccessHub about the Tralee-based start-up being named Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. He also spoke...