Swimmers taking to icy waters in Fenit in aid of Special Olympics

Swimmers will be taking to the icy waters of Fenit tomorrow morning in aid of the Special Olympics.

Tralee man Brendan O’Connell, who’s the holder of a gold medal from the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles 2015, will be among those taking part.

The Polar Plunge takes place for the first time at Fenit Harbour tomorrow morning a 11 o’clock.

All money raised will go directly to supporting Kerry athletes with intellectual disabilities in sport and competitions.

Brendan O’Connell trains in Fenit in the summer five to seven days a week, and even braves the water without a wetsuit!