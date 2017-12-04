Suspended sentences given to men for St Patrick’s Day assault in Listowel

Two brothers and another man received suspended sentences for a vicious unprovoked assault in Listowel on two men in the early hours of St Patrick’s Day 2014.

Judge Tom O’Donnell told Tralee Circuit Court he was concerned over the prevalence of this type of gratuitous alcohol-fuelled assault, which has no place in society.

The court was told the two victims had left a pub and were about to get into a pre-ordered taxi when the three accused set upon them.

One of the victims was knocked to the ground, punched and kicked in the face and head leading to a fractured cheek bone, facial injuries and his jaw being realigned leading to him not being able to eat solid food for several weeks.

The other victim was less seriously injured.

28-year-old Jason O’Brien of 110 Killeen Heights, Tralee and 19-year-old Richard Coffey of 34 Cahereens West, Castleisland pleaded guilty to assaulting both victims and Mr Coffey’s brother 24-year-old Michael of the same address pleaded guilty to assaulting one of them.

Richard Coffey and Mr O’Brien had lodged €4,400 by way of compensation to the court.

Judge Tom O’Donnell took the guilty pleas and remorse expressed by the accused men into account and handed down two-and-a-half year suspended sentences to each of the men.