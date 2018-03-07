Susan Fitzpatrick nee Pritchard, Skirlough, Camp

Remains arriving at Kilgobbin Church at 9.45am on Thursday morning for Funeral service at 10 O Clock. Private Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. House private please. No Flowers – donations to Camp Community Council. Enquiries to Sean Lynch Funeral Directors.

