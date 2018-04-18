Surviving as a single mother

What is life really like for a single mother in Kerry trying to make ends meat? Kerry mother of one ‘Maeve’ spoke to Deirdre earlier. Despite working full time she is finding it very hard getting by.
Pilot launched at Kerry primary school barring smart phone and social media app use...
Planner says allowing one-off houses not answer to rural depopulation
Allowing one-off houses in rural Ireland is not the answer to depopulation. That's according to the President of the Irish Planning Institute, Joe Corr, who...
Kerry Senator wants examination of media ownership
A Kerry Senator says it's time for an examination of media ownership in Ireland to prevent monopoly, dominance and control. Fine Gael's Paul Coghlan says...
Wellness feature
Deirdre Murphy talks about changes to your lifestyle to help you if you are struggling with sleep.
Lyme Disease
Deirdre visited Scoil Bhríde, Loreto National School in Killarney to find out more about their Junior Entrepreneur programme project which is a 'Tic Kit'....