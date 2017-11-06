Surge in German visitors expected next year following tourism delegation to Berlin

Kerry can expect a significant increase in the number of German tourists visiting the county next year.

That’s according to County Tourism Officer John Griffin, who was speaking following a trip to Berlin by a major tourism delegation from Kerry at the weekend.

A total of 35 representatives from the tourism industry flew to Berlin on the direct flights to the German city from Kerry Airport, recently added to the Kerry schedule by Ryanair.

Led by Minister of State at the Department of Tourism Brendan Griffin, the delegates attended a number of events in Berlin, including a meeting at the Irish Embassy which was hosted by Tourism Ireland.

Minister Griffin also addressed the Berlin parliament and spoke about the economic and tourism links between Germany and Kerry.

Currently, around a quarter of a million Germans visit Kerry every year – a figure which has been increasing steadily.

Traditionally, these visitors have come from areas such as Munich and Frankfurt.

But John Griffin believes this new direct flight will bring a whole new market of German people into Kerry.

He says German people have always been attracted to this part of Ireland: