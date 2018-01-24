Surfacing repairs works planned for Killarney streets

A Kerry County Councillor says surfacing repair works are planned for a number of Killarney roads.

Independent Councillor Donal Grady claims some routes in and around the town are a disgrace, and it’s something he’s raised at council meetings over the past year.

A contractor is in place to undertake resurfacing works on a number of routes in the town, including the Port Road, Kenmare Place and at the end of New Road.

The 12-week program of resurfacing works is due to get underway in the coming weeks, following final arrangements with the main contractor.

Councillor Grady adds the repair works are long overdue.