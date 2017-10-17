Supreme Court Challenge Taken by Kerry Anti-Wind Farm Group – October 17th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

The outcome of the Supreme Court’s deliberation on the Ballyhorgan windfarm project could have impact on future windfarm applications in north Kerry.That’s according to north Kerry councillor Aoife Thornton, speaking to Marian O’Flaherty  after the Supreme Court granted permission for the North Kerry Wind Turbine Awareness Group to have their case heard.

