Garvey’s SuperValu in Listowel has been named Best Large SuperValu Store for 2018.

The retailer received the accolade at the SuperValu National Conference, which was held in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

The team from the Garvey Group were presented with the award, in recognition of the standards Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel has attained.

The Listowel store beat competing outlets throughout the Republic, which were all assessed by an independent adjudicator.