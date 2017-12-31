Superleague Win For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 71-70 at Kubs in the Men’s Super League.
Paul Fitzmaurice Takes The Reins At Milltown/Castlemaine
Paul Fitzmaurice takes over Milltown/Castlemaine in 2018, having spent a number of years with his native Dingle. He spoke to Joe earlier.
Munster Scor Preview
Jack Hennessy joined Joe for a preview of the Munster Scor.
Tralee Horse Trainer Michael O’Callaghan Reviews His 2017
Horse trainer Michael O'Callaghan, the Tralee native, spoke to Joe about his exploits in 2017.
The Beauty Spot: Top Ten Skincare Tips
Mary O'Donnell of 'The Beauty Spot' joins Deirdre on the show to give skincare advice to listeners and also, her top ten skincare tips
Between the covers
Librarian Mairead Costelloe spoke to Deirdre on the show today about book recommendations for Christmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Books2.mp3
Are we still putting the wrong stuff in our recycling bins?
We're still putting the wrong things into the recycling bin, according to Oonagh O'Connor who is Environmental Awareness Officer with Kerry County Council. She...