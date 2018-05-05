Sunday’s road closures for Rally of the Lakes

There are a number of road closures around Killarney and beyond for the Rally of the Lakes tomorrow.

Tomorrow, the N71 Moll’s Gap will close from 7am to 12.45pm.

Beallaghbeama will be shut from 7.45am to 1.30pm; the stage goes from Blackwater Bridge via Derreenafoyle, Gearha Bridge Cross to Gearha Cross via Tooreennafersha, Beallaghbeama Gap and finishing at Shronahiree More.

Roads in the Brookhill route will close from 11.30am to 5pm; it’s Brookhill Cross to School Cross at Kilgobnet, Phil Foley Cross to Shannera Lower, Shannera Upper to Ballyledder Cross, Gearha Cross to Shanacloon Cross (Price’s Cross), Gaddagh Bridge, and finishing at Churchtown.

Rossanean will shut from 12.30pm to 6.15pm; the stage is from Ballinamanagh Cross via Creamery Cross at Knockataggle Beg, Knockalibade Cross, Glandaeagh to Knockaun Cross to Curracitty Cross, Reavaun Cross to Killeagh South Cross, Rossanean via Boolacullane and finishing at Scart Cross.