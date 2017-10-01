Sunday’s Local GAA Results

Ladies Munster Intermediate 1/4 final
Austin Stacks 3-6 Burren Gaels 2-8
Austin Stacks will now play Kinsale in the semi-final next weekend
North Kerry Bord Na nOg U13 championship
Tommy Madden Tournament
Ballyduff 4-14 Tarbert 0-6
Finuge 2-10 St Senans 3-7
Suits Select U16 League
Na Gaeil 3-12
Kerins O’Rahillys 0-04
Randles Brothers Junior B County final result Spa 1-15 Clounmacon /Moyvane 1-6.
South Kerry Junior Cup semi-final
St Marys 0 12 Renard 0 10.
Round 1 Aquila Club O’Donoghue Cup
Kilcummin 2-20
Listry 0-13
Mid Kerry Championship
Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-12
Keel 0-9
Glenbeigh play Milltown/Castlemaine in semi-final
Junior Football League Grp 5
Sun, 01 Oct,
(Round: Final), Skelligs Rangers 2-12 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-12
Barrett Cup
Sat, 30 Sep,
(Round: Quarter-Final), Ardfert W/O Listry –
(Round: Semi-Final), Ardfert 0-10 Kenmare 0-6
(Round: Semi-Final), St Michael’s-Foilmore 5-11 Clounmacon 2-10
Cahill Cup
Sat, 30 Sep,
(Round: Quarter-Final), Ballymacelligott 1-18 Beale 4-8
Junior Premier Club Football Championship 2017
Sat, 30 Sep,
(Round: Semi-Final), Firies 3-12 Na Gaeil 0-18
Novice Club Football Championship 2017
Sat, 30 Sep,
(Round: Semi-Final), Cromane W/O Scartaglin –
Keane’s SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship 2017
Sat, 30 Sep,
(Round: Semi-Final), Crotta O’Neill’s 4-15 St Brendan’s 3-9
(Round: Semi-Final), Abbeydorney/Parnells 2-12 Causeway 1-12