Sunday’s GAA Fixtures and Results

Austin Stack Park in Tralee today plays host to the Senior Club Football Championship Final.

Sunday Fixtures

Senior Club Football Championship

Dr Crokes and Dingle face off in the decider at 2:30.

The Killarney club are aiming for their 5th title in seven years and team selector, Edmond O’Sullivan says his opponents have plenty of players to end their run.

Dingle Manager, Sean Geaney says there is a lot at stake for his team if they take the title.

Castleisland Mart Intermediate Football Relegation Play-off Semi-Final

Brosna V Laune Rangers 2.30 in Farranfore

Co Intermediate Football Championship Semi finals

Kilcummin V Templenoe at 2.30 in Direen (Legion)

Co Junior Premier Football Championship Semi-Finals

Fossa V Na Gaeil at 2.30 in Cordal

Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship

Tuosist V Kilgarvan at 2.30

Asdee V Sneem/Derrynane at 2:30 VENUE TBC

Senior Football League Div 2

(Round 3)

Castleisland Desmonds V Ardfert POSTPONED

Listowel Emmets V Milltown/Castlemaine at 2:00

Senior Football League Div 3

Round 3

Finuge V Ballydonoghue at 1:00

Keel V Lispole at 2:00

Annascaul V Waterville Frank Caseys at 2:00

Senior Football League Div 4

Round 3

Beale V Skelligs Rangers at 2:00

Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues Fixtures @ 6pm



Division 1A and 1B

Laune Rangers A and C v Rathmore A and B

Division 2A and 2B

Glenflesk A and B v Kenmare A and B

Division 3A and 3B

Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v An Ghaeltacht A and B Firies A and B v Milltown Castlemaine A and B

Division 4A and 4B

All games changed to different evenings this week

Division 5A and 5B

Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v John Mitchels A and B Renard A and B v St. Senan’s A and B

Division 6A and 6B

Beaufort A and B v Knocknagoshel Brosna A and B Annascaul Lispole A and B v Duagh A and B

Division 7

Dingle v Cordal at 12 noon

Castlergregory v Gneeveguilla

Legion B v Castleisland Desmonds

Division 8

Finuge v Tarbert

Beale v Currow

Division 9

Scartaglen v Austin Stacks B

Ballyheigue v Ballydonoghue

St. Pats Blennerville v Asdee Ballylongford

Division 10

Foilmore v Dromid Pearces at 11.30

Laune Rangers B v Valentia

Sneem Derrynane v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen

Division 11

Kilgarvan v Skellig Rangers

Tousist v St. Michael’s

Coiste na nÓg U14 County Football League

Dromid / Waterville V Skellig / Valentia has been re-fixed for this coming Tuesday 1st May @ 7pm in Valentia