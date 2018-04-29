Sunday’s GAA Fixtures and Results

Austin Stack Park in Tralee today plays host to the Senior Club Football Championship Final.
Sunday Fixtures
Senior Club Football Championship
Dr Crokes and Dingle face off in the decider at 2:30.
The Killarney club are aiming for their 5th title in seven years and team selector, Edmond O’Sullivan says his opponents have plenty of players to end their run.
AUDIO – EDMOND1
Dingle Manager, Sean Geaney says there is a lot at stake for his team if they take the title.
AUDIO – GEANEY1
Castleisland Mart Intermediate Football Relegation Play-off Semi-Final
Brosna V Laune Rangers 2.30 in Farranfore
Co Intermediate Football Championship Semi finals
Kilcummin V Templenoe at 2.30 in Direen (Legion)
Co Junior Premier Football Championship Semi-Finals
Fossa V Na Gaeil at 2.30 in Cordal
Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship
Tuosist V Kilgarvan at 2.30
Asdee V Sneem/Derrynane at 2:30 VENUE TBC
Senior Football League Div 2
(Round 3)
Castleisland Desmonds V Ardfert POSTPONED
Listowel Emmets V Milltown/Castlemaine at 2:00
Senior Football League Div 3
Round 3
Finuge V Ballydonoghue at 1:00
Keel V Lispole at 2:00
Annascaul V Waterville Frank Caseys at 2:00
Senior Football League Div 4
Round 3
Beale V Skelligs Rangers at 2:00
Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues Fixtures @ 6pm
Division 1A and 1B
Laune Rangers A and C v Rathmore A and B
Division 2A and 2B
Glenflesk A and B v Kenmare A and B
Division 3A and 3B
Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v An Ghaeltacht A and B Firies A and B v Milltown Castlemaine A and B
Division 4A and 4B
All games changed to different evenings this week
Division 5A and 5B
Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v John Mitchels A and B Renard A and B v St. Senan’s A and B
Division 6A and 6B
Beaufort A and B v Knocknagoshel Brosna A and B Annascaul Lispole A and B v Duagh A and B
Division 7
Dingle v Cordal at 12 noon
Castlergregory v Gneeveguilla
Legion B v Castleisland Desmonds
Division 8
Finuge v Tarbert
Beale v Currow
Division 9
Scartaglen v Austin Stacks B
Ballyheigue v Ballydonoghue
St. Pats Blennerville v Asdee Ballylongford
Division 10
Foilmore v Dromid Pearces at 11.30
Laune Rangers B v Valentia
Sneem Derrynane v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen
Division 11
Kilgarvan v Skellig Rangers
Tousist v St. Michael’s
Coiste na nÓg U14 County Football League
Dromid / Waterville V Skellig / Valentia has been re-fixed for this coming Tuesday 1st May @ 7pm in Valentia