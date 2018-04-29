Sunday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Chelsea kept their chances of a Champions League place alive with a one-nil win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

It leaves Swansea two points off the relegation places.

In the Championship, there was a 2-0 win for Middlesbrough at home to Millwall.



BOXING

Katie Taylor says it’s ‘a dream come true’ to become the unified women’s world lightweight boxing champion.

The Bray fighter is now the W-B-A and I-B-F title holder after defeating Argentina’s Victoria Bustos on points at New York’s Barclay’s Centre.

Taylor was given the nod by all the three judges after ten rounds and it ends Bustos’ five-year reign as I-B-F champion.

The former Olympic champion says her aim is to now secure all four belts in her weight class.



RUGBY

Munster battled hard to secure a 24-all draw with Ulster at Thomond Park to guarantee them a home quarter-final against Edinburgh next Saturday in the Guinness PRO-14.

The reward for the winners of that game is a trip to Conference B winners Leinster in the semi-finals.



RACING

Today’s action is cross channel at Salisbury where they go on heavy ground at 2 o’clock and on soft ground at Wetherby from 2.10.