Sunday Morning Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Galway have made a winning start to the defence of their Leinster Senior Hurling title.

Debutant Brian Concannon scored two goals, with Jason Flynn, Joseph Cooney and Conor Whelan got the others in a 5-18 to 2-15 win over Offaly in Tullamore.

===

Laois needed extra-time to overcome Wexford 2-21 to 1-18 in the Leinster Football Championship.

Laois will play Westmeath in the quarter-finals.

===

It’s two wins from two for Antrim in hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup as they beat Carlow by 2-16 to 0-19.

SOCCER

It’s the final day of the Premier League with 3rd and 4th places still to be decided

With Spurs guaranteed a top 4 spot it’s only a matter of 3rd or 4th for them. They host Leicester in their final game at their adopted Wembley home

Chelsea or Liverpool will miss out on a top 4 spot depending on how results go for them

Chelsea are away to Newcastle while Liverpool host Brighton

The only other action of any potential consequence is the unlikely scenario that could see Swansea stay up.

They’re 3 points behind Southampton and are 9 goals worse off, meaning they need a big win against Stoke and hope that Southamptom suffer a big loss to Champions Man City.

All games kick off at 3pm

Aston Villa held on for a narrow 1-nil win in the first leg of their Skybet Championship Play-off semi-final away to Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

RUGBY

Leinster survived a nail-biting conclusion to win rugby’s Champions Cup for the fourth time

They edged out Racing 15-12 in Bilbao.

GOLF

At 19-under par, Webb Simpson has a seven-shot lead over his nearest rival, Danny Lee going into the final round of The Players Championship in Sawgrass.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Speith put themselves into contention with rounds of 7-under to leave them 11 shots behind Webb.

Shane Lowry is tied for 42nd on 4-under par.