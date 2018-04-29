Sunday Lunchtime Sports Update

CAMOGIE

It’s Division Two Final day in the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League.

Defending champions Cork take on a Westmeath team contesting the second-flight decider for the first time in 35 years.

Throw in at Freshford is at 2pm.



SOCCER

Celtic will win the Scottish Premiership title against Old Firm rivals Rangers this lunchtime if they can claim 3 points.

There into the second half and it’s so far so good for the Hoops as they lead 5-0 to Celtic.

Meanwhile, Rangers are already making headlines today with the news that Steven Gerrard has reportedly agreed to take the managerial job at Ibrox.



Manchester City go to West Ham in the opening Premier League game of the afternoon at 2.15.

With their top-flight status not yet assured, West Ham have it all to play for.

They are just 2 points above the drop zone.

Boss David Moyes says they’ve got high hopes.

Arsene Wenger will make his last trip to Old Trafford as the Arsenal manager later.

They take on Manchester United in the Premier League.

Kick off is at 4.30



BOXING

Katie Taylor’s incredible rise up the pro ranks continued as she unified the WBA and IBF lightweight world titles in Brooklyn last night.

She defeated Victoria Noelia Bustos, all three judges gave the contest to Taylor on two scores of 99-91 and one of 98-92.

The Bray boxer says the win is the realisation of a life long dream.

MOTORSPORT

Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle’s challenge for a place on the podium at the WRC Rally Argentina came unstuck yesterday evening after picking up a puncture on the final stage of the day.

They’re now lying in 8th place over three minutes behind the leader, Ott Tanak of Estonia.

#Kilkenny’s Craig Breen was forced to retire after rolling his car.



FORMULA ONE

Sebastian Vettel has pole position in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which is just getting underway.

Reigning World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, who’s without a win so far this season is beside him on the grid ahead of his team-mate Valterri Bottas in third.

RUGBY

Munster’s most controversial signing Gerbrandt Grobler is set to leave the province when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The lock served a two-year ban for doping before arriving at Munster when he admited to taking an anabolic steroid in 2015 while playing for Western Province in South Africa.

Munster’s signing of the lock ignited a debate about why the IRFU and the province decided to add a doper to their squad.

Head coach Johann van Graan confirmed his departure afterwards with reports that the 26-year-old will move to Gloucester in the English Premiership.



BASKETBALL

The first years of Mounthawk Tralee have reached the semi-final of the All-Ireland Tournament in University of Limerick.

They won all their games yesterday before a win this morning over Templogue in the quarter-final.

Their semi-final game against St Pats of Cavan got underway a few minutes ago.

SNOOKER

The World Snooker Championship second round action continues today

Ding Junhui leads Anthony McGill by 8 frames to 0.

It’s currently 4-4 between to Ricky Walden and Judd Trump.



GOLF

Alexander Bjork claimed a maiden European Tour win at China Open

The Swede posted a final round of 65 to get to 18 under and stay a shot clear of Adrian Otaegui.

Paul Dunne finished tied for 7th on 4 under.



GREYHOUND RACING

There were wins for two Kerry-owned dogs at Shelbourne Park last night.

In the 8th race, Ballymac Mena won from Trap 2 for Ballymacelligott’s Liam Dowling in a time of 28-56.

In the 9th race, Coolavanny Ella won from Trap 1 for Castleisland’s Noel Browne in a time of 28-66.



RACING

The action today is from the UK

They go on heavy ground at Salisbury at 2pm and on soft ground at Wetherby at 2.10.