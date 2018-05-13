Sunday Local Soccer Results & Fixtures

Results
SSE Airtricity U17 League
Shamrock Rovers 6-1 Kerry DL
Denny U17 League
Killarney Athletic 4-0 Ballyhar Dynamos
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final
St Brendans Park 1-1 Killarney Celtic
Padraig Harnett watched the game at Mounthawk Park and he spoke to Sean O’Sullivan
Fixtures
Denny Division 2A League Final
4-00 Killorglin Afc B v Classic Fc B at Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
Denny Premier A
11-30 Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires, Venue Woodlawn
11-30 Castleisland Afc v Killarney Celtic, Venue Castleisland
2-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Tralee Dynamos, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
Denny Premier B
6-00 CSKA Tralee v Castleisland B, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
6-00 Camp United v AC Athletic, Venue Camp Community Field
Denny Division 1A
11-30 Strand Road Fc v Atletico Ardfert, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
11-30 QPR V Ballyheigue Athletic, Venue Kilbrean Park
The Kerry U-12 Girls will be in action in the Gaynor Cup qualifiers at Celtic Park. They play Cork, Wexford, Waterford and South Tipp with one team to qualify.