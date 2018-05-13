Sunday Local Soccer Results & Fixtures

Results

SSE Airtricity U17 League

Shamrock Rovers 6-1 Kerry DL

Denny U17 League

Killarney Athletic 4-0 Ballyhar Dynamos

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final

St Brendans Park 1-1 Killarney Celtic

Padraig Harnett watched the game at Mounthawk Park and he spoke to Sean O’Sullivan

Fixtures

Denny Division 2A League Final

4-00 Killorglin Afc B v Classic Fc B at Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch

Denny Premier A

11-30 Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires, Venue Woodlawn

11-30 Castleisland Afc v Killarney Celtic, Venue Castleisland

2-00 Dingle Bay Rovers v Tralee Dynamos, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch

Denny Premier B

6-00 CSKA Tralee v Castleisland B, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch

6-00 Camp United v AC Athletic, Venue Camp Community Field

Denny Division 1A

11-30 Strand Road Fc v Atletico Ardfert, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch

11-30 QPR V Ballyheigue Athletic, Venue Kilbrean Park

The Kerry U-12 Girls will be in action in the Gaynor Cup qualifiers at Celtic Park. They play Cork, Wexford, Waterford and South Tipp with one team to qualify.