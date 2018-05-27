Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny U17 League Semi Final
Rattoo Rovers 2-1 Killarney Athletic

Greyhound Bar KO Cup semi Final (extra time & pens if needed)
1-30 Mitchels Avenue v Killarney Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.

Dominos Pizza Reserve Cup 2nd Round (Extra time & pens if needed)
11-30 Strand Road Fc v Ballymac Celtic , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch .


Denny Premier B
6-00 Killarney Celtic B v CSKA Tralee , Venue Celtic Park .

Denny Division 1A
11-30 Atletico Ardfert v CG Killarney , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .

