Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny U17 League
Rattoo Rovers 3-0 Fenit Samphires .
Killarney Athletic 2-1 Mastergeeha Fc .
Listowel Celtic 13-1 Asdee Rovers .
Denny Premier B
Killorglin AFC 2-1 AC Athletic .
Denny Division 1A
Skeliga Fc 0-4 Atletico Ardfert .
FAI U17 Cup 4th Round , Last 16 (Extra time & pens if needed)
Tralee Dynamos 1 Douglas Hall 4
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 2nd Round (Extra time & pens if needed)
3-30 Ballybunion Fc v Castleisland A , Venue Ballybunion
Denny Premier A
Fenit Samphires 3 Killarney Athletic 4
Denny Premier B
11-30 Rattoo Rovers 2 Classic Fc 1
2-30 Castleisland B 0 Tralee Celtic 5
3-30 Mitchels Avenue v CSKA Tralee , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch
Denny Division 1A
CG Killarney 0 Inter Kenmare B 0
Denny Division 1B
2-00 Mastergeeha B v Annascaul Inch Utd , Venue Kilbrean Park
Denny Division 2B
Spa Road 4 Ballyheigue Ath B 2
2-00 Sneem Santos v Lisard Wanderers , Venue Sneem