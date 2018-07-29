Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union Senior Football League
Div 1
Templenoe 2-13 An Ghaeltacht 0-16
Killarney Legion 1-9 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-9
Spa Killarney 4-10 John Mitchel’s 2-16
Beaufort 2-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-13
Dingle 1-13 St Mary’s 0-9
Div 2
Austin Stacks 1-14 Na Gaeil 1-8
Kilcummin 1-17 Ballymacelligott 1-10
Div 3
Brosna 0-15 Ballydonoghue 0-9
Div 4
Fossa 3-12 Firies 1-13
Games at 2 unless stated
Div 2
Castleisland Desmonds V Kenmare
Listowel Emmets V Glenflesk
Div 3
Dr Crokes V Annascaul
Laune Rangers V Waterville Frank Caseys
Listry V St Senan’s
St Patrick’s Blennerville V Lispole 3:30
Div 4
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Ballylongford
Reenard V Cordal
Gneeveguilla V Skelligs Rangers
Div 5 Shield Final
Venue: Keel
Dingle V Rathmore
Div 5 Play-offs
Venue: Clounmacon; Ballyduff V Duagh
Venue: Ballymacelligott; Asdee V Scartaglin
Venue: Glenbeigh; Final-Valentia V Churchill
Munster Chimney Solutions Tralee Town Board Minor Football League Div 2 Final
Kerins O’Rahillys 1-10 Ardfert 0-9