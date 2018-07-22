Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League

Div 5 Shield Semi Final

Rathmore 4-15 Tuosist 2-10

Tuosist were fast out of the blocks with 4 points in six minutes with all the full forward line on target. Rathmore’s first point after seven minutes came from Anthony Darmody. The teams exchanged scores before Tuosist hit the net to make it 1.05 to 0.03 through Colm Brosnan. Rathmore slowly settled into this game and were soon rewarded with a goal from corner forward Michael A Kelleher. Tuosist replied with a pointed free from Tadhg Sugrue before Rathmore got a second goal tapped over the advancing keeper by John Hickey. Half time Rathmore 2.05 Tuosist 1.07.

Tuosist started the second half with a point from the throw in but this would be their last contribution for almost 15 minutes. Rathmore took hold of the game and managed to tag on 2.05, with goals from Michael A Kelleher and Anthony Darmody. Tuosist’s second goal from full forward Liam O Shea wasn’t enough to pull them back in to contention but they fought on until the final whistle. Best for Rathmore: Chrissy Spiers, Michael A Kelleher, John Hickey Anthony Darmody, Micheal Mahony. For Tuosist: Tadhg Sugrue, Dara Sugrue, Kieran O Donoghue ,Jamie Harrington





Final

Rathmore “B” v Dingle “B”

Div 5 Play-offs

Scartaglin 4-16 Sneem/Derrynane 1-2

The scoreline tells the true story of this encounter played at Glenbeigh where Scartaglin were much too strong for a spirited Sneem/Derrynane side who were understrength on the evening. Scartaglin would be many peoples fancy to take the third placed promotion spot but will have first of all get over a tricky encounter with Asdee in a semi final with the winner going through to the final of this stage of the competition against either Ballyduff or Duagh.

Semi Finals

Scartaglin v Asdee

Ballyduff v Duagh

The outright winner here will be the third and final team to receive promotion to Division 4.

County Minor Hurling League

Div 1A

Venue: Causeway

Ballyheigue/Causeway V Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1:00

Div 1B

St Brendan’s V Ballyduff 11:00