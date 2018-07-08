Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League

Div 5 Shield

Tuosist 1-13 Knocknagoshel 1-12

Played in Tuosist last evening the home side qualified for a semi final against Rathmore “B” in the County League Division 5 Shield. It was tit for tat all through with the score at the break Knocknagoshel 0-8 to Tuosist 0-7. Knock got their scores from; Mike Walsh and John O Keeffe, 2pts each, John Walsh, Kieran Downey, David Cahill and Dylan Curtin, 1pt each. For Tuosist, Liam O Shea, Tadhg Sugrue, 2pts each, Colm Brosnan, Garry Harrington, Darragh Sucrue, 1pt each.

On resumption it was always very close except for a brief period where Knock hit a purple patch and went 4pts ahead, with the games first goal coming from David O Donoghue. The home side clawed their way back, themselves finding the net through Darragh Sucrue. With time almost up and the sides all square Tadhg Sugrue hit the winning point from close range. Remaining scorers were for the winners; Tadhg Sucrue, Colm Brosnan, Darragh Sugrue, Liam O Shea, Cormac O Sullivan. For Knock in the second half; Michael Walsh, John Walsh were on target.

Mid Kerry Senior Football League Final

Milltown Castlemaine 0-11 Beaufort 1-9

Man of the match; Fergus Hallissey, Beaufort.





County Senior Football League

Games at 2

Div 2

Ardfert V Dromid Pearses

Div 3

Finuge V Listry

Div 5 Play-off

Ballyduff V Scartaglin



Junior Football League Group 7

Churchill V Ballymacelligott 1:30

Lispole play Castlegregory today in the Lee Strand West Kerry Football League semi-final replay, in Lispole at 3.

Munster Chimney Solutions Under 14 town League final

Kerins O’Rahillys 5 – 18 Austin Stacks 2 – 13