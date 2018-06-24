Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League

Div 3

St Senan’s 2-12 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-10

Div 5 Gr A

Asdee V Scartaglin 2:00



County Senior Hurling League

Division1

Lixnaw V Abbeydorney 6:00





Lee Strand County U12 Football League

At 6

Div 1A and 1B

Glenflesk A and B v Austin Stacks A and C

Div 3A and 3B

Firies A and B v Ballyduff A and B

Na Gaeil A and B v Spa A and B

Div 4A and 4B

Keel A and B v An Ghaeltacht A and B

Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Ardfert A and B

Div 5A and 5B

Duagh A and B v St. Senan’s A and B

Fossa A and B v Annascaul Lispole A and B

Div 7

Tarbert v Dingle

Castlegregory v Castleisland Desmonds

Cordal v Austin Stacks B at 7pm

Div 8

Ballyheigue v Currow

Beale v Scartaglin

Div 9

Ballymac B v St. Pats Blennerville

Div 10

Legion B v Foilmore

Skellig Rangers v Kilgarvan

St. Michael’s v Tousist

Div 11

Ballydonoghue v Asdee Ballylongford

Waterville v Dromid Pearces

