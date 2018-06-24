Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

County Senior Football League
Div 3
St Senan’s 2-12 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-10

Div 5 Gr A
Asdee V Scartaglin 2:00


County Senior Hurling League
Division1
Lixnaw V Abbeydorney 6:00


Lee Strand County U12 Football League
At 6
Div 1A and 1B
Glenflesk A and B v Austin Stacks A and C

Div 3A and 3B
Firies A and B v Ballyduff A and B
Na Gaeil A and B v Spa A and B

Div 4A and 4B
Keel A and B v An Ghaeltacht A and B
Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Ardfert A and B

Div 5A and 5B
Duagh A and B v St. Senan’s A and B
Fossa A and B v Annascaul Lispole A and B

Div 7
Tarbert v Dingle
Castlegregory v Castleisland Desmonds
Cordal v Austin Stacks B at 7pm

Div 8
Ballyheigue v Currow
Beale v Scartaglin

Div 9
Ballymac B v St. Pats Blennerville

Div 10
Legion B v Foilmore
Skellig Rangers v Kilgarvan
St. Michael’s v Tousist

Div 11
Ballydonoghue v Asdee Ballylongford
Waterville v Dromid Pearces

