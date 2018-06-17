Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League

Div 1

Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-9 Templenoe 1-11

Dr Crokes 0-19 Killarney Legion 1-11

Div 2

Dromid Pearses 1-14 Ballymacelligott 0-12

Milltown/Castlemaine 3-18 Kenmare 2-10

Austin Stacks 4-17 Currow 2-11





Div 3

Ballydonoghue 1-11 Lispole 0-11

Div 4

Reenard 1-14 Beale 0-12

Cordal 3-17 Ballylongford 0-6

Firies 5-20 Cromane 2-8

Gneeveguilla 0-10 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-8

Div 5 Gr A

Valentia 3-14 Scartaglin 2-16

Churchill 3-12 Asdee 1-6

Knocknagoshel 2-15 Kilgarvan 0-5

Div 5 Gr B

Moyvane 0-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-9

Duagh 4-11 Rathmore 4-4

Div 1

Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Rathmore 1:30

John Mitchel’s V An Ghaeltacht 2:00

St Mary’s V Spa Killarney 2:00

Dingle V Beaufort 3:00

Div 2

Kilcummin V Listowel Emmets 1:00

Castleisland Desmonds V Na Gaeil 2:00

Div 3

Laune Rangers V Brosna 1:00

Keel V Dr Crokes 2:00

Annascaul V St Patrick’s Blennerville 2:00

Div 4

Tarbert V Fossa 2:00

Div 5 Gr A

Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Austin Stacks 3:00

Div 5 Gr B

Dingle V Tuosist 1:30

The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals

Double header at JP O’Sullivan Park Killorglin

Div 3; Rathmore v Fossa @ 4.30

Div 1; Southern Gaels v Austin Stacks @ 6.30

Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship

All games at noon

Cup Semi Finals

East Kerry v Feale Rangers in Cordal

Mid Kerry v Tralee District in Legion

Plate Final

St. Brendan’s v West Kerry in Milltown

Lee Strand County U12 Football League

At 6

Div 1A and 1B

Kilcummin A and B v Rathmore A and B

Austin Stacks A and V v Laune Rangers A and C

Glenflesk A and B v Churchill A and B at 7.30

Div 2A and 2B

Legion A and C v Ballymacelligott A and C

Milltown Castlemaine A and B v Moyvane A and B

Div 3A and 3B

Ballyduff A and B v Kenmare A and B

Spa A and B v Firies A and B

Div 4A and 4B

Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v Ardfert A and B

An Ghaeltacht A and B v John Mitchels A and B

Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Keel A and B

Div 5A and 5B

St. Senans A and B v Fossa A and B

Annascaul Lispole A and B v Listowel Emmets A and B

Div 6A and 6B

Listry A and B v Sneem Derrynane A and B

Renard A and B v Beaufort A and B

Div 7

Castlegregory v Tarbert

Cordal v Dingle

Div 8

Scartaglin v Ballyheigue

Currow v Gneeveguilla

Beale v Laune Rangers B

Div 9

Cromane v Ballymacelligott B

Finuge v St. Pats Blennerville

St. Marys Cahirciveen v Valentia

Div 10

Foilmore v Tousist

St. Michaels v Skellig Rangers

Div 11

Waterville v Asdee Ballylongford

Ballydonoghue v Templenoe

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling

12.45

Causeway home to Kilmoyley

St Brendan’s 2 – 8. Tralee Parnells 2 – 4