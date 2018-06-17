Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League
Div 1
Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-9 Templenoe 1-11
Dr Crokes 0-19 Killarney Legion 1-11
Div 2
Dromid Pearses 1-14 Ballymacelligott 0-12
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-18 Kenmare 2-10
Austin Stacks 4-17 Currow 2-11
Div 3
Ballydonoghue 1-11 Lispole 0-11
Div 4
Reenard 1-14 Beale 0-12
Cordal 3-17 Ballylongford 0-6
Firies 5-20 Cromane 2-8
Gneeveguilla 0-10 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-8
Div 5 Gr A
Valentia 3-14 Scartaglin 2-16
Churchill 3-12 Asdee 1-6
Knocknagoshel 2-15 Kilgarvan 0-5
Div 5 Gr B
Moyvane 0-12 Sneem/Derrynane 0-9
Duagh 4-11 Rathmore 4-4
Div 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Rathmore 1:30
John Mitchel’s V An Ghaeltacht 2:00
St Mary’s V Spa Killarney 2:00
Dingle V Beaufort 3:00
Div 2
Kilcummin V Listowel Emmets 1:00
Castleisland Desmonds V Na Gaeil 2:00
Div 3
Laune Rangers V Brosna 1:00
Keel V Dr Crokes 2:00
Annascaul V St Patrick’s Blennerville 2:00
Div 4
Tarbert V Fossa 2:00
Div 5 Gr A
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Austin Stacks 3:00
Div 5 Gr B
Dingle V Tuosist 1:30
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals
Double header at JP O’Sullivan Park Killorglin
Div 3; Rathmore v Fossa @ 4.30
Div 1; Southern Gaels v Austin Stacks @ 6.30
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship
All games at noon
Cup Semi Finals
East Kerry v Feale Rangers in Cordal
Mid Kerry v Tralee District in Legion
Plate Final
St. Brendan’s v West Kerry in Milltown
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
At 6
Div 1A and 1B
Kilcummin A and B v Rathmore A and B
Austin Stacks A and V v Laune Rangers A and C
Glenflesk A and B v Churchill A and B at 7.30
Div 2A and 2B
Legion A and C v Ballymacelligott A and C
Milltown Castlemaine A and B v Moyvane A and B
Div 3A and 3B
Ballyduff A and B v Kenmare A and B
Spa A and B v Firies A and B
Div 4A and 4B
Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v Ardfert A and B
An Ghaeltacht A and B v John Mitchels A and B
Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Keel A and B
Div 5A and 5B
St. Senans A and B v Fossa A and B
Annascaul Lispole A and B v Listowel Emmets A and B
Div 6A and 6B
Listry A and B v Sneem Derrynane A and B
Renard A and B v Beaufort A and B
Div 7
Castlegregory v Tarbert
Cordal v Dingle
Div 8
Scartaglin v Ballyheigue
Currow v Gneeveguilla
Beale v Laune Rangers B
Div 9
Cromane v Ballymacelligott B
Finuge v St. Pats Blennerville
St. Marys Cahirciveen v Valentia
Div 10
Foilmore v Tousist
St. Michaels v Skellig Rangers
Div 11
Waterville v Asdee Ballylongford
Ballydonoghue v Templenoe
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling
12.45
Causeway home to Kilmoyley
St Brendan’s 2 – 8. Tralee Parnells 2 – 4