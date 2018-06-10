Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League
Div 1
Templenoe 0-17 Spa Killarney 2-8
Dr Crokes 1-17 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-8
Div 2
Castleisland Desmonds 0-14 Listowel Emmets 1-8
Div 4
Reenard 1-11 St Michael’s-Foilmore 1-10
Div 5 Gr B
Rathmore 2-12 Ballyduff 1-13
Duagh W/O Dingle
All games at 2
Div 1
Beaufort V An Ghaeltacht
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Dingle
John Mitchel’s V Killarney Legion
Rathmore V St Mary’s
Div 2
Milltown/Castlemaine V Kilcummin
Dromid Pearses V Glenflesk
Ardfert V Austin Stacks
Na Gaeil V Ballymacelligott
Div 3
Brosna V Keel
Listry V Laune Rangers
St Senan’s V Ballydonoghue
Dr Crokes V Waterville Frank Caseys
Div 4
Fossa V Ballylongford
Gneeveguilla V Tarbert
Cordal V Skelligs Rangers
Castlegregory V Firies
Cromane V Beale
Div 5 Gr A
Austin Stacks V Valentia
Scartaglin V Churchill
Knocknagoshel V Kerins O’Rahilly’s
Kilgarvan V Asdee
Div 5 Gr B
Tuosist V Sneem/Derrynane
Lee Strand County Under 14 Division 2 Hurling Final
St. Brendan’s 9 – 12 Kilmoyley 1 – 3
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship
At noon
Cup
Mid Kerry v Castleisland District in JP O’Sullivan Park Killorglin
East Kerry v Tralee District in Killarney Legion
Plate
Kenmare District v St. Brendan’s Board in Kenmare
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
At 6
Div 1A and 1B
Laune Rangers A and C v Kilcummin A and B
Rathmore A and B v Glenflesk A and B
Churchill A and B v Austin Stacks A and B
Div 3A and 3B
Firies A and B v Na Gaeil A and B
Div 4A and 4B
Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v Kerins O’Rahillys A and B
Keel A and B v John Mitchels A and B
Ardfert A and B v John Mitchels A and B
Div 5A and 5B
St. Senan’s A and B v Listowel Emmets A and B
Div 6A and 6B
Knocknagoshel A and B v Renard A and B at 4.30
Div 7
Tarbert v Cordal
Dingle v Desmonds
Austin Stacks B v Castlegregory
Div 8
Laune Rangers B v Ballyheigue
Currow v Scartaglin
Div 9
Finuge v Cromane
Valentia v Ballymacelligott B
St. Marys Cahirciveen v St. Pats Blennerville
Div 10
Tousist v Kilgarvan
Legion B v Skellig Rangers
Foilmore v St. Michael’s
Div 11
Templenoe v Dromid Pearces
Waterville v Ballydonoghue