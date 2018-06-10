Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League

Div 1

Templenoe 0-17 Spa Killarney 2-8

Dr Crokes 1-17 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-8

Div 2

Castleisland Desmonds 0-14 Listowel Emmets 1-8

Div 4

Reenard 1-11 St Michael’s-Foilmore 1-10





Div 5 Gr B

Rathmore 2-12 Ballyduff 1-13

Duagh W/O Dingle

All games at 2

Div 1

Beaufort V An Ghaeltacht

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Dingle

John Mitchel’s V Killarney Legion

Rathmore V St Mary’s

Div 2

Milltown/Castlemaine V Kilcummin

Dromid Pearses V Glenflesk

Ardfert V Austin Stacks

Na Gaeil V Ballymacelligott

Div 3

Brosna V Keel

Listry V Laune Rangers

St Senan’s V Ballydonoghue

Dr Crokes V Waterville Frank Caseys

Div 4

Fossa V Ballylongford

Gneeveguilla V Tarbert

Cordal V Skelligs Rangers

Castlegregory V Firies

Cromane V Beale

Div 5 Gr A

Austin Stacks V Valentia

Scartaglin V Churchill

Knocknagoshel V Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Kilgarvan V Asdee

Div 5 Gr B

Tuosist V Sneem/Derrynane

Lee Strand County Under 14 Division 2 Hurling Final

St. Brendan’s 9 – 12 Kilmoyley 1 – 3

Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship

At noon

Cup

Mid Kerry v Castleisland District in JP O’Sullivan Park Killorglin

East Kerry v Tralee District in Killarney Legion

Plate

Kenmare District v St. Brendan’s Board in Kenmare



Lee Strand County U12 Football League

At 6

Div 1A and 1B

Laune Rangers A and C v Kilcummin A and B

Rathmore A and B v Glenflesk A and B

Churchill A and B v Austin Stacks A and B

Div 3A and 3B

Firies A and B v Na Gaeil A and B

Div 4A and 4B

Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v Kerins O’Rahillys A and B

Keel A and B v John Mitchels A and B

Ardfert A and B v John Mitchels A and B

Div 5A and 5B

St. Senan’s A and B v Listowel Emmets A and B

Div 6A and 6B

Knocknagoshel A and B v Renard A and B at 4.30

Div 7

Tarbert v Cordal

Dingle v Desmonds

Austin Stacks B v Castlegregory

Div 8

Laune Rangers B v Ballyheigue

Currow v Scartaglin

Div 9

Finuge v Cromane

Valentia v Ballymacelligott B

St. Marys Cahirciveen v St. Pats Blennerville

Div 10

Tousist v Kilgarvan

Legion B v Skellig Rangers

Foilmore v St. Michael’s

Div 11

Templenoe v Dromid Pearces

Waterville v Ballydonoghue

