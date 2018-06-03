Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League
Division 1 Final
Ballyduff 3 – 19 Lixnaw 2 – 8
Division 2 semi-final replay
St. Brendan’s 1 – 9 Tralee Parnell’s 1 – 5
St. Brendan’s play Kilmoyley in the Final on Saturday, 9th June
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Kenmare 4-12 Currow 2-16
U17 9 A Side Club Football Competition
Division 3
Final
(AET)
Keel/Listry 3-11 Duagh/Knock/Brosna 0-13
3rd/4th Play off
St Pat’s Blennerville 2-9 St Michael’s Foilmore 2-7
Semi-finals
Duagh/Knock/Brosna 0-16 St Michael’s Foilmore 4-2
Keel/Listry 6-7 St Pat’s Blennerville 3-7
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Keel 1-11 Cromane 4-14
Laune Rangers 1-7 Milltown/Castlemaine 4-14
At noon
Beaufort home to Glenbeigh-Glencar
Lee Strand U14 County District Football Championship
Cup at noon
Eoghan Ruadh v Mid Kerry in Kilcummin
Mid Kerry v Castleisland District in Legion
Plate
Kenmare District v Shannon Rangers in Kilgarvan @ 11.30
West Kerry v South Kerry in Lispole @ 11.00