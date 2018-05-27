Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League

Semi-Finals

Division 1

Lixnaw 3-14 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-10

Division 2

Kilmoyley 4-10 South Kerry 4-3

St. Brendan’s 2-9 Tralee Parnell’s 2-9 [after extra time]





Credit Union County Senior Football League

Games at 2 unless stated

Div 2

Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine

Na Gaeil V Listowel Emmets

Div 3

Waterville Frank Caseys V Ballydonoghue

Laune Rangers V St Patrick’s Blennerville

Dr Crokes V Brosna

Div 4

Ballylongford V Skelligs Rangers

Tarbert V Reenard

St Michael’s-Foilmore V Cromane 2:30

Div 5 Gr A

Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Kilgarvan

Churchill V Austin Stacks

Div 5 Gr B

Moyvane V Tuosist

Venue: Derrynane; Sneem/Derrynane V Duagh



Ladies County Senior Football League

Division 3

Currow v Milltown Listry at 12

The Rose Hotel Ladies County U12 Football League

Division 4

C Dhuibhne v Moyvane at 12.30 in Lispole

Division 6

Dingle v Ballyduff at 5

Lee Strand County U14 Football Championship

Round 1 at noon

Cup

Eoghan Ruadh v Tralee District in Kilcummin

Castleisland District v Feale Rangers in Knocknagoshel

Mid Kerry v East Kerry in Keel

Plate

Shannon Rangers v West Kerry in Ballyduff

South Kerry v St. Brendan’s in Cahirciveen



Lee Strand County U12 Football League

At 6

Division 1A and 1B

Kilcummin A and B v Glenflesk A and B

Churchill A and B v Laune Rangers A and B

Division 3A and 3B

Ballyduff A and B v Spa A and B

Kenmare A and B v Na Gaeil A and B

Division 4A and 4B

John Mitchels A and B v Ardfert A and B

Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v Keel A and B

An Ghaeltacht A and B v Kerins O’Rahillys A and B

Division 5A and 5B

Listowel Emmets A and B v Duagh A and B

Annascaul Lispole A and B v St. Senan’s A and B

Division 6A and 6B

Sneem Derrynane A and B v Knocknagoshel A and B

Renard A and B v Listry A and B

Division 7

Tarbert v Austin Stacks B

Castlegregory v Dingle

Division 8

Ballyheigue v Gneeveguilla

Laune Rangers B v Scartaglin

Currow v Beale

Division 9

Ballymacelligott B v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen

St. Pats Blennerville v Cromane Valentia v Finuge

Division 10

Kilgarvan v St. Michael’s

Division 11

Templenoe v Waterville

Asdee Ballylongford v Dromid Pearces

National School Finals in Beaufort

2 teacher:

A final: 2pm Fybough v Curraheen

B final: 2.30pm Kiltallagh v Douglas.

4/5 teacher

A final: 2pm Castlemaine v Cromane

B final: 3pm Castledrum v Caragh Lake

C final: 4pm Glenbeigh v Kilgobnet.

6/7 teacher:

B Final 3pm Cullina v Scoil Mhuire B

A final 4pm: Nagle Rice v Scoil Mhuire A