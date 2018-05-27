Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League
Semi-Finals
Division 1
Lixnaw 3-14 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-10
Division 2
Kilmoyley 4-10 South Kerry 4-3
St. Brendan’s 2-9 Tralee Parnell’s 2-9 [after extra time]
Credit Union County Senior Football League
Games at 2 unless stated
Div 2
Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine
Na Gaeil V Listowel Emmets
Div 3
Waterville Frank Caseys V Ballydonoghue
Laune Rangers V St Patrick’s Blennerville
Dr Crokes V Brosna
Div 4
Ballylongford V Skelligs Rangers
Tarbert V Reenard
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Cromane 2:30
Div 5 Gr A
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Kilgarvan
Churchill V Austin Stacks
Div 5 Gr B
Moyvane V Tuosist
Venue: Derrynane; Sneem/Derrynane V Duagh
Ladies County Senior Football League
Division 3
Currow v Milltown Listry at 12
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U12 Football League
Division 4
C Dhuibhne v Moyvane at 12.30 in Lispole
Division 6
Dingle v Ballyduff at 5
Lee Strand County U14 Football Championship
Round 1 at noon
Cup
Eoghan Ruadh v Tralee District in Kilcummin
Castleisland District v Feale Rangers in Knocknagoshel
Mid Kerry v East Kerry in Keel
Plate
Shannon Rangers v West Kerry in Ballyduff
South Kerry v St. Brendan’s in Cahirciveen
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
At 6
Division 1A and 1B
Kilcummin A and B v Glenflesk A and B
Churchill A and B v Laune Rangers A and B
Division 3A and 3B
Ballyduff A and B v Spa A and B
Kenmare A and B v Na Gaeil A and B
Division 4A and 4B
John Mitchels A and B v Ardfert A and B
Glenbeigh Glencar A and B v Keel A and B
An Ghaeltacht A and B v Kerins O’Rahillys A and B
Division 5A and 5B
Listowel Emmets A and B v Duagh A and B
Annascaul Lispole A and B v St. Senan’s A and B
Division 6A and 6B
Sneem Derrynane A and B v Knocknagoshel A and B
Renard A and B v Listry A and B
Division 7
Tarbert v Austin Stacks B
Castlegregory v Dingle
Division 8
Ballyheigue v Gneeveguilla
Laune Rangers B v Scartaglin
Currow v Beale
Division 9
Ballymacelligott B v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen
St. Pats Blennerville v Cromane Valentia v Finuge
Division 10
Kilgarvan v St. Michael’s
Division 11
Templenoe v Waterville
Asdee Ballylongford v Dromid Pearces
National School Finals in Beaufort
2 teacher:
A final: 2pm Fybough v Curraheen
B final: 2.30pm Kiltallagh v Douglas.
4/5 teacher
A final: 2pm Castlemaine v Cromane
B final: 3pm Castledrum v Caragh Lake
C final: 4pm Glenbeigh v Kilgobnet.
6/7 teacher:
B Final 3pm Cullina v Scoil Mhuire B
A final 4pm: Nagle Rice v Scoil Mhuire A