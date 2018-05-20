Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship
Semi-Final
Asdee 2-8 Knocknagoshel 2-5
The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U14 Div 2
Beaufort 7-4 Corca Dhuibhne 1-1
Senior Div 4
Cromane V Firies refixed for June 14th
Senior
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds V Rathmore @ 12.30
Southern Gaels V Beaufort @ 11, Colaiste na Sceilge
Division 2
Corca Dhuibhne V Austin Stacks at 12, Gallarus
Spa V Scartaglen at 12
Division 3
Fossa V Legion at 10.30
Currow V John Mitchels at 12.45
Division 4
Ballymac V Glenflesk at 10, BARRADUFF PITCH
U16
Division 4
Duagh V Churchill at 4
U14
Division 1
Abbeydorney V Firies at 7, Crotta
Division 3
Fossa v Rathmore at 6
Division 4
Moyvane V Miltown Listry at 6.30
Division 5
Kilcummin V Currow at 6
U12
Division 4
John Mitchels v Moyvane at 12
Division 5
Annascaul v Duagh at 5.30
Fires v Castlegregory at 5
Lee Strand County Under 14 Hurling League
Round 5
Division 1
Ballyduff 2-11 Lixnaw 1-7
Crotta 4–11 Abbeydorney 1-9
Division 2
Kilmoyley 1–10 South Kerry 0-4
St. Brendan’s 4 – 8 Causeway 2 – 6
Round 5
At noon
Division 1
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyheigue
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Keel 2-13 Beaufort 1-11
Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues
Phase 2 Round 1 @ 6
Division 1A and 1B
Austin Stacks A and C v Kilcummin A and B Glenflesk A and B v Laune Rangers A and C 1A in Glenflesk 1B in Barraduff Rathmore A and B v Churchill A and B
Division 2A and 2B
Ballymacelligott A and C v Moyvane A and B
Division 3A and 3B
Kenmare A and B v Firies A and B
Na Gaeil A and B v Ballyduff A and B
Division 4A and 4B
Ardfert A and B v Keel A and B
An Ghaeltacht A and B v Glenbeigh Glencar A and B at 2pm Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v John Mitchels A and B
Division 5A and 5B
Duagh A and B v Annascaul Lispole A and B
Division 6A and 6B
Beaufort A and B v Knocknagoshel A and B Sneem Derrynane A and B v Renard A and B at 7pm
Division 7
Castleisland Desmonds v Tarbert
Cordal v Castlegregory
Division 8
Laune Rangers B v Currow
Scartaglin v Gneeveguilla
Beale v Ballyheigue
Division 9
St. Pats Blennerville v Valentia
Ballymacelligott B v Finuge
St. Mary’s Cahirciveen v Cromane
Division 10
Skellig Rangers v Tousist
Foilmore v Kilgarvan
St. Michael’s Legion B
Division 11
Asdee Ballylongford v Templenoe
Dromid Pearces v Ballydonoghue
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Na Gaeil V Currow at 2
County Senior Hurling League
Division1
St Brendan’s V Abbeydorney at 6.30
East Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Div 2 Final
Spa v Cordal
2.30 at Fossa
Div 1A
Listry v Fossa at 2
Div 1B
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla at noon