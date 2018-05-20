Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Castleisland Mart Novice Club Football Championship

Semi-Final

Asdee 2-8 Knocknagoshel 2-5

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U14 Div 2

Beaufort 7-4 Corca Dhuibhne 1-1

Senior Div 4

Cromane V Firies refixed for June 14th







Senior

Division 1

Castleisland Desmonds V Rathmore @ 12.30

Southern Gaels V Beaufort @ 11, Colaiste na Sceilge

Division 2

Corca Dhuibhne V Austin Stacks at 12, Gallarus

Spa V Scartaglen at 12

Division 3

Fossa V Legion at 10.30

Currow V John Mitchels at 12.45

Division 4

Ballymac V Glenflesk at 10, BARRADUFF PITCH

U16

Division 4

Duagh V Churchill at 4

U14

Division 1

Abbeydorney V Firies at 7, Crotta

Division 3

Fossa v Rathmore at 6

Division 4

Moyvane V Miltown Listry at 6.30

Division 5

Kilcummin V Currow at 6

U12

Division 4

John Mitchels v Moyvane at 12

Division 5

Annascaul v Duagh at 5.30

Fires v Castlegregory at 5

Lee Strand County Under 14 Hurling League

Round 5

Division 1

Ballyduff 2-11 Lixnaw 1-7

Crotta 4–11 Abbeydorney 1-9

Division 2

Kilmoyley 1–10 South Kerry 0-4

St. Brendan’s 4 – 8 Causeway 2 – 6

Round 5

At noon

Division 1

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyheigue

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

Keel 2-13 Beaufort 1-11

Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues

Phase 2 Round 1 @ 6

Division 1A and 1B

Austin Stacks A and C v Kilcummin A and B Glenflesk A and B v Laune Rangers A and C 1A in Glenflesk 1B in Barraduff Rathmore A and B v Churchill A and B

Division 2A and 2B

Ballymacelligott A and C v Moyvane A and B

Division 3A and 3B

Kenmare A and B v Firies A and B

Na Gaeil A and B v Ballyduff A and B

Division 4A and 4B

Ardfert A and B v Keel A and B

An Ghaeltacht A and B v Glenbeigh Glencar A and B at 2pm Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v John Mitchels A and B

Division 5A and 5B

Duagh A and B v Annascaul Lispole A and B

Division 6A and 6B

Beaufort A and B v Knocknagoshel A and B Sneem Derrynane A and B v Renard A and B at 7pm

Division 7

Castleisland Desmonds v Tarbert

Cordal v Castlegregory

Division 8

Laune Rangers B v Currow

Scartaglin v Gneeveguilla

Beale v Ballyheigue

Division 9

St. Pats Blennerville v Valentia

Ballymacelligott B v Finuge

St. Mary’s Cahirciveen v Cromane

Division 10

Skellig Rangers v Tousist

Foilmore v Kilgarvan

St. Michael’s Legion B

Division 11

Asdee Ballylongford v Templenoe

Dromid Pearces v Ballydonoghue



County Senior Football League

Div 2

Na Gaeil V Currow at 2

County Senior Hurling League

Division1

St Brendan’s V Abbeydorney at 6.30

East Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security

Div 2 Final

Spa v Cordal

2.30 at Fossa

Div 1A

Listry v Fossa at 2

Div 1B

Rathmore v Gneeveguilla at noon