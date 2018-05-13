Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

Senior County Football League

Division 1

Spa Killarney 0-21 Beaufort 0-15

Dr Crokes 2-13 Templenoe 3-8

John Mitchel’s 0-15 St Mary’s 2-9 – a draw

Killarney Legion 1-13 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-9

An Ghaelteacht 1-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-12

Division 2

Castleisland Desmonds 1-13 Currow 0-9

Kilcummin 2-15 Ardfert 2-11

Miltown/Castlemaine 1-10 Na Gaeil 0-15

Ballymacelligott 3-14 Listowel Emmets 1-11 – In what was a beautiful summer evening in Ballymac, they played host to Listowel Emmets for the fourth round of The Senior County League .

A great atmosphere surrounded the field as both teams geared up for the challenge.

It was the visitors that opened the scoring when Conor Cox skillfully placed the ball over the net. A free awarded to Ballymac shortly afterwards allowed Aiden Breen to level the game after 10 minutes. This match was a tense affair as both teams went point for point until Ballymac’s Vinnie Horan gave his side their first goal. It was then 1-05 to Ballymac to Emmets 0-06 points and the visitors responded well when Emmets David Keane scored a hard fought goal past Ballymac’s keeper Brian Lonergan, who made his League debut in this game.

Going into half time with a score of Ballymac 1-07 to Emmets 1-08 it was all to play for.

The second half started with an air of determination from both sides, and while Listowel Emmets Conor Cox again scored the first point moments after the start, it would be Ballymac who would go on to dominate the remainder of the game. When a penalty was awarded to Ballymac, Aiden Breen scored their second goal of the match, and this was followed moments later with yet another goal for Ballymac. This time from Vinnie Horan and this ensured a wide gap on the score board. The home side followed up with another 4 points from Eanna Reidy, Josh O’Keefe, Vinnie Horan and Aiden Breen without response from Listowel Emmets. It was the home side that truly owned this half. Listowel Emmets No 6 Niall Collins did give their side another point close to the finish but it was not enough and too late as the final whistle was sounded

Austin Stacks 1-13 Glenflesk 0-9 – Austin Stacks travelled to Barraduff Community Field on Saturday evening to play Glenflesk in Rd 4 of the Co. League. Despite their recent hectic schedule with their run to the Intermediate final Glenflesk started the game very brightly and raced into an early 4 point lead, 2 Darragh Roche frees and well worked scores from half backs Cian Horan and Daniel O Brien. However Stacks gradually worked their way into the game and were level by the 19th minute thanks to 2 David Mannix frees and a point each from Darragh O Brien and the dangerous Shane Caroll. Glenflesk briefly regained the lead through Darragh Roche but Stacks dominated the remainder of the half and hit 5 in a row, 2 frees from David Mannix and 1 each from Shane Carroll, Shane O’Callaghan and Michael O Donnell. HT Score Glenflesk 0-05 Austin Stacks 0-09

Glenflesk again began the half well and dominated possession for the opening 10 minutes of the second half but could only manage to cut the gap to 2 points due to a combination of some good defence from Stacks and poor shooting from Glenflesk. Their 2 points came from a Darragh Roche free and a Ciaran point from play in the 36th minute which was to be Glenflesks last point of the game. The defining score came in the 12th minute of the second half when Shane O’Callaghan gathered the ball near the end line and worked the ball brilliantly to Ferdia O Brien, who was left with an easy finish. Stacks quickly followed that goal with 2 points from Greg Horan and David Mannix leaving the score, Austin Stacks 1-11 Glenflesk 0-07. There was no way back for a Glenflesk team who looked tired from the their exploits over the last 6 weeks.

Stacks closed out the game with 2 further points from the outstanding David Mannix who took his tally to 7 points on the day. Final score Glenflesk 0-07 Austin Stacks 1-13.

Dromid Pearses 2-18 Kenmare 1-11 – Piarsaigh na Dromada welcomed Kenmare Shamrocks in Round four of the County League. The game was played in beautiful conditions in Páirc an Phiarsaigh and the crowd was treated to an open and free flowing game of football. It was Kenmare who were quicker off the mark and registered two points before Niall O’Shea responded for the home side with two points of his own. Gearoid O’Sullivan, Chris Farley and Aidan O’Sullivan gave Dromid a three point lead midway through the first half. Kenmare began to assert themselves on the game and kicked the next four points leaving them a point ahead. Both teams traded points and it was Chris Farley who kicked the last point of the half to leave the score 8 points a-piece at half time.

Dromid began the second half with intent as Farley kicked two long distance points. Niall O’Shea gave Dromid a three point lead 10 minutes into the second half. Graham O’Sullivan registered the first green flag of the game after a great solo run and finish low into the back of the net, leaving Dromid in the ascendency midway through the second half. Kenmare were not going to give up just yet and scored a goal of their own after a mix up in the Dromid defence leaving just three points between the teams. From this point until the end of the game it was all Dromid, points from Dominic O’Sullivan, Chris Far-ley, Dilan O Donoghue and a goal from Kealan Farley saw Dromid win out on a scoreline of 2-18 to 1-11, the score-line a bit flattering given how close the game was played up until the last few minutes of the game.

Division 3

St Patrick’s Blennerville 1-14 Keel 1-10

Annascaul 1-13 Ballydonoghue 2-5

Waterville Frank Caseys 0-12 Brosna 1-6

Lispole 1-18 Laune Rangers 2-05

Division 4

Gneeveguilla 1-14 Ballylongford 0-5

Reenard 0-11 Fossa 1-10 – Renard played Fossa on Saturday May 12 at 7pm in Valentia in dry sunny weather. Tadgh O Shea opened scoring with a point from play. Points from frees by Donald O Sullivan and Tadgh O Shea, a point from play by Mikey O Shea followed by a point from free by Daragh FitzGerald put the first quarter score Fossa 0-04 Renard 0-01. Renard goalkeeper, Patrick McGill made a great penalty save at start of second quarter. Paudie Clifford scored a point from a 45. Daragh FitzGerald Renard converted two points from frees. Tadgh O Shea scored a point with two points by Paudie Clifford put Half Time score Fossa 0-08 Renard 0-03.

Daragh FitzGerald opened second half scoring with a point from a free, followed by a point from play by Conor O Leary. Fossa lost Paddy Sheehan to a second yellow card eight minutes into the second half. Robert Wharton Renard was introduced as a substitute for David O Sullivan and Cian O Shea Fossa was introduced as a substitute for Daniel O Connell. Donald O Sullivan got a point from play for Fossa, followed by two points from play by Eoin O Neill put the score at the end of the third quarter Fossa 0-09 Renard 0-07. Two points by Paudie Casey Renard interspersed by a point by Paudie Clifford and followed by a Mikey O Shea goal in the twenty sixth minute put Fossa 1-10 Renard 0-09. Alan Buckley Fossa was introduced as substitute for Mikey O Shea and Eoghan McDaid Renard was introduced as substitute for Brian Curran. Two further points from frees by Renard’s Daragh FitzGerald put Final Score Fossa 1-10 Renard 0-11.

Division 5 Group B

Ballyduff 2-15 Sneem/Derrynane 0-7 – Sneem Derrynane made the long trip to Ballyduff on Saturday evening last with only 14 player’s for duty and suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the locals. Played at thirteen aside, exchanges were even enough early on but Ballyduff led by six points at the break with the goal coming from Chris White just before half time to leave Ballyduff leading 1-08 to 0-05. On the resumption, Ballyduff pulled away and had a string of points and a goal from Padraig Slattery, ably assisted by Anthony O’Carroll to leave them 2-15 to 0-07 ahead when ref Denis O’Sullivan blew the final whistle. Sneem/Derrynane scores came from Joe Corridon (3), Rory Galvin (2) and Denis O’Sullivan( 2). This win puts Ballyduff joint top of the table.

Duagh 4-16 Moyvane 0-7

Lee Strand Co. Under 14 hurling league Round 4

Division 1

Ballyduff 2–14 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1-06

Ballyheigue 3–8 Abbeydorney 0-06

Kilmoyley 3–04 St. Brendan’s 1-06

Kerry Senior Ladies Division 1

Beaufort 3-11 Castleisland Desmonds 6-11

ISG 2-02 Na Gaeil 1-11

Division 3

Laune Rangers 3-17 Currow 4-04

Miltown Listry 4-09 Fossa 0-10

Division 4

Glenflesk 2-12 Annascaul Castlegregory 2-05

Dingle 1-08 Abbedorney 5-07

Fixtures

County Senior Football League – home team first

Division 1

Rathmore v Dingle at 1:15

Division 3

St Senan’s v Finuge at 12:30

Listry v Dr Crokes at 2:00

Division 4

Castlegregory v St Michael’s-Foilmore at 2:00

Cordal v Beale at 2:00

Cromane v Tarbert at 2:30

Skelligs Rangers v Firies at 2:30

Division 5 Group A

Knocknagoshel v Churchill at 2:00

Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Asdee at 2:00

Austin Stacks v Scartaglin at 2:00

Kilgarvan v Valentia at 2:30

Division 5 Group B

Rathmore v Dingle at 3:15

Minor Football League

Division 5

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Moyvane/Tarbert in Templenoe at 12:30

Lee Strand Co. Under 16 Division 1 hurling semi-final

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyduff at 6pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee

The Rose Hotel U16

Division 4

Kerins O Rahillys v Duagh at 6pm

The Rose Hotel U14 County League

Division 1

ISG v Firies at 5pm

Division 3

Dr Crokes v Laune Rangers at 12.30pm

Division 4

Na Gael v Kerins O’Rahillys TIME TBC

Division 5

Glenflesk v Kilcummin at 5pm

Currow v Legion at 5pm

Division 6

St pats v Annascaul/Castlegregory at 6pm

ISG v Firies at 5pm