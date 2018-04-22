Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships
Junior Semi-Final
Venue: Annascaul
Lispole V Castlegregory @ 2:30
Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final
Venue: Kerins O Rahillys
Annascaul V Listowel Emmets @ 2:30
Credit Union County Senior Football League
Games at 2
Div 2
Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott
Kenmare V Glenflesk
Div 5 Grp A
Churchill V Kilgarvan
Scartaglin V Knocknagoshel
Valentia V Kerins O’Rahilly’s
Asdee V Austin Stacks
Div 5 Grp B
Sneem/Derrynane V Rathmore
Tuosist V Duagh
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 2
Na Gaeil 3-09 Corca Dhuibhne 0-06
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4
Castlegregory v Austin Stacks @ 2
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Games at 6
Division 1A and 1B
Laune Rangers A and C v Kilcummin A and B
Austin Stacks A and C v Rathmore A and B
Division 2A and 2B
Kenmare A and B v Ballyduff A and B
Legion A and B v Churchill A and B
Division 3A and 3B
Milltown Castlemaine A and B v An Ghaeltacht A and B
Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Moyvane A and B
Division 4A and 4B
Keel v Ardfert
Spa v Na Gaeil
Division 5A and 5B
Fossa A and B v Glenbeigh Glencar A and B
John Mitchels A and B v St. Senan’s
Division 6A and 6B
Listry A and B v Knocknagoshel Brosna A and B Throw in at 2.30
Duagh v Beaufort
Division 7
Gneeveguilla v Cordal
Castleisland Desmonds v Dingle
Legion B v Castlegregory
Division 8
Ballymacelligott B v Beale
Tarbert v Cromane
Currow v Finuge
Division 9
Asdee Ballylongford v Scartaglen
Division 10
Foilmore v Laune Rangers B Throw in at 11.30
Valentia v Sneem Derrynane
Dromid Pearces v St. Marys Cahirciveen
Division 11
St. Michaels v Kilgarvan
Tousist v Waterville
Skellig Rangers v Templenoe.
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Minor Hurling League Round 3
All games have an 11.30 start except Lixnaw v Tralee Parnells, which has a throw in time of 11.
First named team has home venue
Division 1
Crotta v Abbeydorney
St. Brendan’s v Causeway/Ballyheigue
Division 2
Kilmoyley v Ballyduff
Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell’s