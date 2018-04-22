Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Castleisland Mart Club Football Championships

Junior Semi-Final

Venue: Annascaul

Lispole V Castlegregory @ 2:30

Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Final

Venue: Kerins O Rahillys

Annascaul V Listowel Emmets @ 2:30

Credit Union County Senior Football League

Games at 2

Div 2

Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott

Kenmare V Glenflesk

Div 5 Grp A

Churchill V Kilgarvan

Scartaglin V Knocknagoshel

Valentia V Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Asdee V Austin Stacks

Div 5 Grp B

Sneem/Derrynane V Rathmore

Tuosist V Duagh

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 2

Na Gaeil 3-09 Corca Dhuibhne 0-06

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4

Castlegregory v Austin Stacks @ 2

Lee Strand County U12 Football League

Games at 6

Division 1A and 1B

Laune Rangers A and C v Kilcummin A and B

Austin Stacks A and C v Rathmore A and B

Division 2A and 2B

Kenmare A and B v Ballyduff A and B

Legion A and B v Churchill A and B

Division 3A and 3B

Milltown Castlemaine A and B v An Ghaeltacht A and B

Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Moyvane A and B

Division 4A and 4B

Keel v Ardfert

Spa v Na Gaeil

Division 5A and 5B

Fossa A and B v Glenbeigh Glencar A and B

John Mitchels A and B v St. Senan’s

Division 6A and 6B

Listry A and B v Knocknagoshel Brosna A and B Throw in at 2.30

Duagh v Beaufort

Division 7

Gneeveguilla v Cordal

Castleisland Desmonds v Dingle

Legion B v Castlegregory

Division 8

Ballymacelligott B v Beale

Tarbert v Cromane

Currow v Finuge

Division 9

Asdee Ballylongford v Scartaglen

Division 10

Foilmore v Laune Rangers B Throw in at 11.30

Valentia v Sneem Derrynane

Dromid Pearces v St. Marys Cahirciveen

Division 11

St. Michaels v Kilgarvan

Tousist v Waterville

Skellig Rangers v Templenoe.

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Minor Hurling League Round 3

All games have an 11.30 start except Lixnaw v Tralee Parnells, which has a throw in time of 11.

First named team has home venue

Division 1

Crotta v Abbeydorney

St. Brendan’s v Causeway/Ballyheigue

Division 2

Kilmoyley v Ballyduff

Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell’s