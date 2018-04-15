Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

After the success of the Churchill quiz team at the All-Ireland Finals of Senior Scor there was disappointment for the Fossa Instrumental music group, who failed in their bid for national glory.

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1 @ 2

Abbeydorney V Kilmoyley

Ballyheigue V Ballyduff

Causeway V Lixnaw

Crotta O’Neill’s V St Brendan’s

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League

All games at 6 unless stated otherwise

Division 1A an 1B

Kilcummin A and B v Ballymacelligott A and C

Austin Stacks A and C v Laune Rangers A and C

Rathmore A and B v Dr. Crokes A and B

Division 2A and 2B

Kenmare A and B v Churchill A and B

Ballyduff A and B v Glenflesk A and B

Division 3A and 3B

An Ghaeltacht A and B v Moyvane A and B

Firies A and B v Kerins O’Rahillys A and B

Division 4A and 4B

Listowel Emmets A and B v Keel A and B

Ardfert A and B v Spa A and B (6.30 start)

Division 5A and 5B

St. Senan’s A and B v Fossa A and B

Renard A and B v John Mitchels A and B (Venue Changes to John Mitchels at 3)

Division 6A and 6B

Duagh A and B v Listry A and B

Annascaul Lispole A and B v Beaufort A and B

Division 7

Cordal v Castleisland Desmonds

Gneeveguilla v Legion B

Dingle v Castlegregory

Division 8

Cromane v Finuge

Currow v Ballymacelligott B

Beale v Tarbert

Division 9

Ballydonoghue v Scartaglin

Asdee Ballylongford v Austin Stacks B

St. Pats Blennerville v Ballyheigue

Division 10

Sneem Derrynane v Foilmore

Valentia v St. Mary’s Cahirciveen (Venue change to Cahirciveen)

Laune Rangers B v Dromid Pearces

Division 11

Kilgarvin v Tousist

Templenoe v St. Michael’s



North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4

Castlegregory v Ballymac Gold @ 2

Dingle v Austin Stacks Rockets @ 5