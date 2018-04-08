Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Division 5A
Fossa 5-15 Renard 4-03
Division 5B
Fossa 3-19 Renard 0-12
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Division 1: Austin Stacks v Dr. Crokes-OFF
Fixtures this evening at 6 unless otherwise stated;
Division 1A and 1B
Ballymacelligott (A and C)v Rathmore
Dr. Crokes v Laune Rangers (A and C)
Kilcummin v Austin Stacks (Throw in at 6.45pm)
Division 2A and 2B
Legion (A and C) v Kenmare
Churchill v Glenflesk
Division 3A and 3B
Moyvane v Firies
Milltown Castlemaine v Kerins O’Rahillys (Venue changed to Healy Park Ballyrickard Tralee)
Division 4A and 4B
Ardfert v Listowel Emmetts
Division 5A and 5B
St Senans v Glenbeigh Glencar
Division 6A and 6B
Listry v Annascaul Lispole ( Venue Changed to Lispole)
Knocknagoshel Brosna v Duagh
Division 7
Dingle v Legion B
Castleisland Desmonds v Gneeveguilla
Castlegregory v Cordal
Division 8
Tarbert v Currow
Finuge v Ballymacelligott B
Beale v Cromane has a throw in at 12.45 pm.
Division 9
Scartaglin v St. Pats Blennerville (Venue changed to Blennerville)-OFF
Ballyheigue v Asdee Ballylongford
Division 10
St. Mary’s Cahirciveen v Foilmore
Sneem Derrynane v Laune Rangers B
Dromid Pearces v Valentia-OFF
Division 11
Tousist v Skellig Rangers
Templenoe v Kilgarvan
All Ireland 40×20 Master A Handball Doubles Final
Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh beat Sean Devine and Seamus O’Touma, Antrim 21-12; 21-9.
All Ireland 40×20 Junior A Handball
Doubles Final:
Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh v Gaelon Riordan and Barry McWilliams, Wexford at 2 also in Kingscourt, Cavan
The first of the County Semi Finals of Scor Na bPaisti took place at the Marian Hall Moyvane on Saturday April 7th with North Kerry Football Board Cultural Officer, P J Mulvihill as Fear a Ti which took in North of the County with five Districts Boards taking part; North Kerry Football, North Kerry Hurling, Castleisland District, West Kerry, Tralee/St. Brendans. Representatives from all of the five District Boards will be involved on County Final day. The following, two from each category, go through to the County Finals on Sunday April 22nd in the Community Centre, Foilmore with a starting time of 2pm:
Figure Dancing
Lispole, West Kerry Board
Ballymacelligott,Castleisland District Board.
Solo Singing
Meadhbh McNulty, An Gaeltacht, West Kerry Board
Lily Parker, Churchill, Tralee/St. Brendans.
Recitation
Stefan Carrig, Ballyduff, North Kerry Hurling
Than Creed, Beale, North Kerry Football
Ballad Group
Moyvane, North Kerry Football.
St. Pats, Tralee/St Brendans.
Rince Sean Nos.
Harry O Sullivan, St. Senans, North Kerry Football.
Leiriu
St. Pats, Tralee St. Brendans.
Moyvane, North Kerry Football
Instrumental Music
Crotta O Neills, North Kerry Hurling.
Tralee Parnels. Tralee/St. Brendans.
Set Dancing
Scartaglin, Castleisland District.
Ballyduff, North Kerry Hurling.
Today at the Community Centre in Glenbeigh participants from South of the County will take part in the remaining semi final. On this occasion there will be four District Boards taking part; East Kerry, Kenmare District, Mid Kerry and South Kerry.