Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand County U12 Football League

Division 5A

Fossa 5-15 Renard 4-03

Division 5B

Fossa 3-19 Renard 0-12



Lee Strand County U14 Football League

Division 1: Austin Stacks v Dr. Crokes-OFF

Fixtures this evening at 6 unless otherwise stated;

Division 1A and 1B

Ballymacelligott (A and C)v Rathmore

Dr. Crokes v Laune Rangers (A and C)

Kilcummin v Austin Stacks (Throw in at 6.45pm)

Division 2A and 2B

Legion (A and C) v Kenmare

Churchill v Glenflesk

Division 3A and 3B

Moyvane v Firies

Milltown Castlemaine v Kerins O’Rahillys (Venue changed to Healy Park Ballyrickard Tralee)

Division 4A and 4B

Ardfert v Listowel Emmetts

Division 5A and 5B

St Senans v Glenbeigh Glencar

Division 6A and 6B

Listry v Annascaul Lispole ( Venue Changed to Lispole)

Knocknagoshel Brosna v Duagh

Division 7

Dingle v Legion B

Castleisland Desmonds v Gneeveguilla

Castlegregory v Cordal

Division 8

Tarbert v Currow

Finuge v Ballymacelligott B

Beale v Cromane has a throw in at 12.45 pm.

Division 9

Scartaglin v St. Pats Blennerville (Venue changed to Blennerville)-OFF

Ballyheigue v Asdee Ballylongford

Division 10

St. Mary’s Cahirciveen v Foilmore

Sneem Derrynane v Laune Rangers B

Dromid Pearces v Valentia-OFF

Division 11

Tousist v Skellig Rangers

Templenoe v Kilgarvan

All Ireland 40×20 Master A Handball Doubles Final

Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh beat Sean Devine and Seamus O’Touma, Antrim 21-12; 21-9.

All Ireland 40×20 Junior A Handball

Doubles Final:

Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor, Glenbeigh v Gaelon Riordan and Barry McWilliams, Wexford at 2 also in Kingscourt, Cavan

The first of the County Semi Finals of Scor Na bPaisti took place at the Marian Hall Moyvane on Saturday April 7th with North Kerry Football Board Cultural Officer, P J Mulvihill as Fear a Ti which took in North of the County with five Districts Boards taking part; North Kerry Football, North Kerry Hurling, Castleisland District, West Kerry, Tralee/St. Brendans. Representatives from all of the five District Boards will be involved on County Final day. The following, two from each category, go through to the County Finals on Sunday April 22nd in the Community Centre, Foilmore with a starting time of 2pm:

Figure Dancing

Lispole, West Kerry Board

Ballymacelligott,Castleisland District Board.

Solo Singing

Meadhbh McNulty, An Gaeltacht, West Kerry Board

Lily Parker, Churchill, Tralee/St. Brendans.

Recitation

Stefan Carrig, Ballyduff, North Kerry Hurling

Than Creed, Beale, North Kerry Football

Ballad Group

Moyvane, North Kerry Football.

St. Pats, Tralee/St Brendans.

Rince Sean Nos.

Harry O Sullivan, St. Senans, North Kerry Football.

Leiriu

St. Pats, Tralee St. Brendans.

Moyvane, North Kerry Football

Instrumental Music

Crotta O Neills, North Kerry Hurling.

Tralee Parnels. Tralee/St. Brendans.

Set Dancing

Scartaglin, Castleisland District.

Ballyduff, North Kerry Hurling.

Today at the Community Centre in Glenbeigh participants from South of the County will take part in the remaining semi final. On this occasion there will be four District Boards taking part; East Kerry, Kenmare District, Mid Kerry and South Kerry.