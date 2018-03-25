Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Football League
Games at 2 unless stated
Div 1
Dr Crokes V Beaufort
John Mitchel’s V Dingle
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V St Mary’s
Killarney Legion V Templenoe
An Ghaeltacht V Spa Killarney
Rathmore V Glenbeigh-Glencar @ 3:00
Div 2
Ardfert V Na Gaeil
Currow V Listowel Emmets
Dromid Pearses V Castleisland Desmonds
Austin Stacks V Kenmare
Ballymacelligott V Milltown/Castlemaine
Glenflesk V Kilcummin @ 5:00
Div 3
Lispole V Dr Crokes
St Patrick’s Blennerville V Brosna
St Senan’s V Keel
Annascaul V Finuge
Ballydonoghue V Laune Rangers
Div 4
Cromane V Gneeveguilla
Cordal V Tarbert
Firies V Beale
Skelligs Rangers V St Michael’s-Foilmore
Ballylongford V Reenard
Castlegregory V Fossa @ 2:30
Div 5 Gr A
Kilgarvan V Scartaglin
Valentia V Asdee
Knocknagoshel V Austin Stacks
Div 5 Gr B
Rathmore V Moyvane @ 1:30
Dingle V Sneem/Derrynane
Ballyduff V Tuosist @ 2:30
Div 3
Waterville 1-8 Listry 0-11
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff 4-13 Lixnaw 1-12
County Minor Football League
Div 2
Na Gaeil 4-23 Firies 1-4
Div 3B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 3-20 Ardfert 2-4
Div 4
Spa Killarney 3-10 Beale 1-7
Div 6A
Dromid/Waterville W/O Currow –
St Senan’s 3-7 St Michael’s-Foilmore 1-8
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 1; Ballymac 2-13 Abbeydorney 2-01
Division 2; Kerins O Rahilly’s 5-06 Na Gaeil 1-09
Division 4
Annascaul v Austin Stacks B @ 12-00
Churchill v Ballymac B @ 2-30
All Ireland 40×20 Handball
Senior Doubles ¼ Final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh will play Diarmuid Nash and Colin Creahan, Clare At 1 in Cappagh, Limerick